3 Wisconsinites win VIP Luke Combs concert and trip to Nashville

MADISON (WKOW) — Three lucky Wisconsinites won VIP tickets to see Luke Combs in Nashville next year and a chance to win another $500,000.
One of Wisconsin Lottery's 'Living Lucky with Luke Combs' winners is from Clinton in Rock County, according to the Wisconsin Lottery.
Thee prize includes a trip for two to Nashville, Tennessee, for an exclusive Luke Combs concert at the Ryman Auditorium in February 2024. For three nights, they get to live it up with prepaid hotels, meals and a tour for two to the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.
All in all, the Wisconsin Lottery says the trip is worth over $20,000.
At the show, lottery winners from Wisconsin and other states will be entered into a drawing to win $500,000. There will be a separate $10,000 drawing for one Wisconsin winner. But, if a Wisconsin winner wins the $500,000 prize, they'll be ineligible for the $10,000 drawing.
The other two Wisconsin winners of the Living Lucky with Luke Combs bonus drawing are from Minocqua and Merrill.