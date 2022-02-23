30 inches of snow falls in northern Wisconsin

WASHBURN, WI (WKOW) -- While southern Wisconsin was getting sleet and freezing rain, northern Wisconsin was getting snow and lots of it.
More than 30 inches of snow fell in Washburn over two days.
It kept people busy trying to clear it.
"Most people waited until yesterday and some even waited until today to get out there because as soon as you blew it out, it was right back in. I had this all cleaned out once, and it was about a foot and a half of snow. And then I did it again yesterday, and now I got to do it again today. So it's just the way it is," said Patrick Marshall.
Some people got help from their neighbors to clear their driveways and sidewalks.
Washburn is just north of Ashland and right on Lake Superior.