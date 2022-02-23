 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
6 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations for the lakeshore
counties of 2 to 5 inches. For counties further inland, total
snow accumulations of 2 to 3 inches.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

30 inches of snow falls in northern Wisconsin

Northern WI snow

WASHBURN, WI (WKOW) -- While southern Wisconsin was getting sleet and freezing rain, northern Wisconsin was getting snow and lots of it.

More than 30 inches of snow fell in Washburn over two days.

It kept people busy trying to clear it.

"Most people waited until yesterday and some even waited until today to get out there because as soon as you blew it out, it was right back in. I had this all cleaned out once, and it was about a foot and a half of snow. And then I did it again yesterday, and now I got to do it again today. So it's just the way it is," said Patrick Marshall.

Some people got help from their neighbors to clear their driveways and sidewalks.

Washburn is just north of Ashland and right on Lake Superior.

