30s expected by Friday morning

MADISON (WKOW) - Get ready for the fall with temperatures crashing behind Thursday's cold front.
Temperatures will fall to the mid to upper 30s late tonight and only recover to the low 50s on Friday with more clouds than sun.
The first freeze of the season will be possible by late Friday night, so be thinking about protecting your gardens.
We'll warm through the weekend with sunshine returning. Highs climb to the upper 50s Saturday and low to mid 60s by Sunday. Mid to upper 60s move in next workweek.