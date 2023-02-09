31 local dairy manufacturers competing in this year's U.S. Championship of Cheese

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- 31 dairy manufacturers from southcentral Wisconsin are among the entries in this year's U.S. Championship Cheese Contest.
From cheese and butter to yogurt and dry dairy, there were over 2,249 products submitted for judging.
WCMA’s Kirsten Strohmenger said the contest is a great way for consumers to know "true quality and value" by the golden Contest seal on a winning product while it's on store shelves.
The contest will be at the Resch Expo on February 21 and 22. The Champion announcement is not open to the public but will be streamed live at USChampionCheese.org and on Facebook at 2 p.m. (CT) on Thursday, February 23.
The following businesses are set to compete among dairy processors from 35 states:
- Arena Cheese of Arena, Wisconsin
- Associated Milk Producers Inc. of Portage, Wisconsin
- Brunkow Cheese of Darlington, Wisconsin
- Carr Valley Cheese of La Valle, Linden, and Mauston, Wisconsin
- Cedar Grove Cheese of Plain, Wisconsin
- Cesar’s Cheese of Plain, Wisconsin
- Chalet Cheese Cooperative of Monroe, Wisconsin
- Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese of Waterloo, Wisconsin
- Dairyfood USA, Inc. of Blue Mounds, Wisconsin
- Decatur Dairy, Inc. of Brodhead, Wisconsin
- Emmi Roth USA of Monroe and Platteville, Wisconsin
- Foremost Farms USA of Lancaster, Reedsburg, and Richland Center, Wisconsin
- Hoard’s Dairyman Farm Creamery of Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin
- Hook’s Cheese Company of Mineral Point, Wisconsin
- Kingston Creamery of Cambria, Wisconsin
- Klondike Cheese Co. of Monroe, Wisconsin
- Kraft Heinz Company of Beaver Dam, Wisconsin
- Lactalis USA of Belmont, Wisconsin
- Landmark Creamery, LLC of Belleville, Wisconsin
- Meister Cheese Company of Muscoda, Wisconsin
- Mexican Cheese Producers of Darlington, Wisconsin
- Milkhaus Dairy of Fennimore, Wisconsin
- Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc. - Shullsburg Creamery of Shullsburg, Wisconsin
- Roelli Cheese Co., Inc. of Shullsburg, Wisconsin
- Saputo of Belmont, Lancaster, and Reedsburg, Wisconsin
- Specialty Cheese Company of Reeseville, Wisconsin
- Uplands Cheese of Dodgeville, Wisconsin
- V&V Supremo Foods, Inc. of Arena and Browntown, Wisconsin
- W&W Dairy of Monroe, Wisconsin
- Wisconsin Cheese Group/Sabrosura Foods of Monroe and Monticello, Wisconsin
- Zimmerman Cheese of South Wayne, Wisconsin