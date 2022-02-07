$316.3 million Powerball prize claimed in Brown County

MADISON (WKOW) -- Married couple and members of Oneida Nation Tammy and Cliff Webster have claimed a winning Powerball ticket worth $316.3 million from earlier this year.
According to a news release from the Wisconsin Lottery, the Websters bought the winning ticket from the Jackson Pointe Citgo in Green Bay. They're splitting the $632.6 million jackpot with another winner from California.
The Webster's chose to take the payment as a lump sum, with taxes leaving the total at $153.9.
“We are sincerely grateful for this incredible event,” Tammy Webster said in the release. “We always believed that we had a chance to win if we played and this is a dream come true.”
Jackson Pointe Citgo manager Mary Willems saw a $100,000 incentive for her store following the Webster's win.
"My heart is racing. I have goosebumps all over…It's just really great for our store, for our community here," Willems said in the release.
There have been three winning Powerball jackpots and one Mega Millions jackpot in Wisconsin since March 2019.
"It's incredible that we get to keep celebrating big wins in our state. This is the fourth major jackpot won in the past four years in WINsconsin," Wisconsin Lottery Director Cindy Polzin said in the release.