32 plows take to Madison streets to salt roads, officials still warn of wet conditions

MADISON (WKOW) — With snow falling, Madison's Street Division is busy working to keep roadways safe to drive on.
According to a press release from the division, 32 plow trucks started working "salt routes" before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday and will continue to do so into the evening hours.
Salt routes are main roads in Madison used by Madison Metro, along with roads by schools or hospitals. All other roads are considered residential streets and won't be plowed unless there is more than three inches of snow. These roads are never salted.
The street division warns drivers to expect wet and potentially slippery roads throughout the city.
"Be slow. Be patient. Be alert. Allow for extra travel time and braking distance. And allow plenty of space between your vehicle or bicycle and any plowing equipment you may encounter," the press release advises.