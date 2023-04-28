33-year-old arrested in Lake Mills after shooting through front door of home

LAKE MILLS, Wis. (WKOW) — A Lake Mills man is in custody after shooting through a home's door.
City of Lake Mills Police Department says the incident happened Thursday at around 2:15 p.m. Officers were sent to Plainview Terrace after a caller reported an altercation that led to the gunfire. No one was hurt
Officers arrested a 33-year-old man and said charges are being referred to the Jefferson County District attorney's Office. The department did not specify what charges were being referred.
Authorities say the incident is between two people who know each other, and the public is not in danger.