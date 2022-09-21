 Skip to main content
35-year-old man arrested for burglarizing west side business in July

  • Updated
  • 0
Madison-Police badge

MADISON (WKOW) — A 35-year-old man was arrested for the July burglary of Camp Createability.

MPD spokesperson Hunter Lisko said Jeffry Hoffman was arrested for burglary, resist/obstructing and officer and bail jumping.

Camp Createability is a west side business that helps people with autism and other disabilities experience the arts. It was broken into on July 9 after it closed for the week, and electronics including a projector and laptop were stolen. 

Lisko said Hoffman is being held at the Dane County Jail.