36-year-old man arrested after causing 'thousands of dollars' of damage during burglary, vehicle theft

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police arrested a man for breaking into a business in March and causing thousands of dollars worth of damage to property and vehicles.
Madison Police Department Sgt. Scott Reitmeier said police responded to a burglary call in the early morning hours of March 3 in the area of Dempsey and Cottage Grove roads.
Officers spoke to the business manager when they arrived, and they reported a suspect had broken into the business and stolen keys to a vehicle on the lot.
The suspect then crashed into multiple vehicles on their way out of the lot, ultimately fleeing the scene with the stolen vehicle.
Detectives began to work on the case and eventually found the stolen vehicle.
Evidence led to the arrest of Paul Ascher last Thursday.
He was arrested for burglary, taking and operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent and multiple counts of criminal damage to property.
Ascher was out on bail for felony cases at the time of the crime.