...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR CENTRAL, SOUTHERN, AND EASTERN
WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 and Ozone which will remain in effect
until 12:00 PM CDT Friday, June 30th. This advisory affects
people living in the following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge,
Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha,
Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk,
Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha.

Due to the continued presence of smoke originating from Canadian
wildfires, the air quality index is expected to reach the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS to UNHEALTHY level for both
PM2.5 and Ozone. People with heart or lung disease, older adults,
and children should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion and
consider avoiding all physical outdoor activities; everyone else
should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion and consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

38-year-old arrested for 6th OWI following chase on I-39/90 in Columbia Co.

Police Lights 3

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) — The Wisconsin State Patrol arrested a man for his sixth OWI following a chase Thursday morning. 

In a news release, law enforcement personnel responded to I-39/90 northbound in Columbia County around 8 a.m. after getting a call "about a possible domestic in a vehicle." 

Authorities tried to pull the vehicle over, but instead were led on a chase. The vehicle stopped after a trooper used tire deflation devices. 

The driver, who the agency identifies as Cormetheus Eubanks, was arrested for his sixth OWI offense. 

