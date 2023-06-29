38-year-old arrested for 6th OWI following chase on I-39/90 in Columbia Co.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) — The Wisconsin State Patrol arrested a man for his sixth OWI following a chase Thursday morning.
In a news release, law enforcement personnel responded to I-39/90 northbound in Columbia County around 8 a.m. after getting a call "about a possible domestic in a vehicle."
Authorities tried to pull the vehicle over, but instead were led on a chase. The vehicle stopped after a trooper used tire deflation devices.
The driver, who the agency identifies as Cormetheus Eubanks, was arrested for his sixth OWI offense.