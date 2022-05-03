 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

38-year-old dies following April crash in Hustisford

  • Updated
Dodge-County-sheriff

HUSTISFORD (WKOW) — A 38-year old has died following a crash in Dodge County in April. 

According to Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt, the crash occurred around 5:30 p.m. April 25 on STH 60 east of St. Helena Road. 

Schmidt says the 38-year-old man from Fort Atkinson was driving west on STH 60 when he crossed the centerline and onto the south shoulder before spinning. The truck hit a culvert and overturned. 

The man was extricated and taken to a local hospital before being flown to UW Health in Madison. He died on April 28. 

The crash remains under investigation. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wkow.com

Tags

Recommended for you