38-year-old dies following April crash in Hustisford

HUSTISFORD (WKOW) — A 38-year old has died following a crash in Dodge County in April.
According to Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt, the crash occurred around 5:30 p.m. April 25 on STH 60 east of St. Helena Road.
Schmidt says the 38-year-old man from Fort Atkinson was driving west on STH 60 when he crossed the centerline and onto the south shoulder before spinning. The truck hit a culvert and overturned.
The man was extricated and taken to a local hospital before being flown to UW Health in Madison. He died on April 28.
The crash remains under investigation.