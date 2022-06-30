38-year-old man arrested in fatal Oregon hit-and-run

OREGON (WKOW) — The Dane County Sheriff's Office has arrested a Brooklyn man for a fatal hit-and-run on June 7.
According to spokesperson Elise Schaffer, 38-year-old Timothy Pritchett was arrested Thursday and is being held in the Dane County Jail.
Schaffer says Pritchett was driving the Chevrolet G1500 van that struck and killed 30-year-old Logan Gueths on CTH MM south of CTH A on June 7. A truck driver found Gueths the next day.
Through interviews with resident and tips from the public, Pritchett was identified as the suspect. He was interviewed by detectives, and a search warrant was later executed on the van.
Schaffer says Pritchett is being tentatively charged with homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle and felony hit and run causing death.