38-year-old man arrested in fatal Oregon hit-and-run

  • Updated
Dane County Sheriff's Office

OREGON (WKOW) — The Dane County Sheriff's Office has arrested a Brooklyn man for a fatal hit-and-run on June 7. 

According to spokesperson Elise Schaffer, 38-year-old Timothy Pritchett was arrested Thursday and is being held in the Dane County Jail. 

Schaffer says Pritchett was driving the Chevrolet G1500 van that struck and killed 30-year-old Logan Gueths on CTH MM south of CTH A on June 7. A truck driver found Gueths the next day. 

Through interviews with resident and tips from the public, Pritchett was identified as the suspect. He was interviewed by detectives, and a search warrant was later executed on the van. 

Schaffer says Pritchett is being tentatively charged with homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle and felony hit and run causing death. 

