38-year-old man dies after rollover crash in Fitchburg

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- A 38-year-old man is dead after a rollover crash in Fitchburg Sunday evening, according to the Fitchburg Police Department.
Lieutenant Andrew McCarthy said police and emergency crews responded to the area of Fish Hatchery Road and Cahill Main around 7:20 p.m. for a report of a single-vehicle rollover crash.
McCarthy said the driver of an SUV was ejected from the vehicle and was found unresponsive and without a pulse.
He said witnesses made lifesaving efforts until emergency first responders arrived and took over.
The driver, who McCarthy identifies as a 38-year-old man, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
He was the only one in the vehicle, and no other vehicles were involved in the crash.
Fish Hatchery Road was closed in both directions between McKee Road and Caddis Bend for approximately 4.5 hours.