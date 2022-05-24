3D scan made of ancient canoe found in Lake Mendota

MADISON (WKOW) -- The 1,200-year-old dugout canoe that was excavated from Lake Mendota last fall visited the Wisconsin’s State Archive Preservation Facility in March, taking the next step in it becoming the most studied canoe in the world.
Lennon Rodgers — who directs the Grainger Engineering Design and Innovation Laboratory at UW-Madison and oversees UW-Madison's College of Engineering Makerspace — scanned the canoe, creating 3D renderings to preserve its legacy and to allow researchers to study it while it undergoes a two to three year preservation process. That's why the Wisconsin Historical Society wanted to get a high-resolution model made.
James Skibo, a Wisconsin State Archeologist, cold-called Rodgers because of Makerspace's experience scanning strange objects — from Formula 1 vehicle components, to artwork, to fragments of an ancient wooden bowl.
Rodgers said that he was especially intrigued by the canoe.
“I really enjoy working in interdisciplinary settings,” he said. “I hung out with these archaeologists and historians, and I could see they think differently from engineers. That’s why I’m attracted to these projects. They have a fresh, different approach to problem solving, and we as engineers can work with them in a complementary way.”
To perform the scan, crew members carefully lifted the craft from its custom soaking tank and moved it to an examination table. Rodgers first scanned it with his iPhone to create a lower resolution color scan using its built-in lidar sensor and photogrammetry.
He then used the makerspace’s high-end Creaform Handyscan 700 3D scanner, which doesn't capture color, but has a finer resolution of 0.05 millimeters. The scanner projected a laser pattern onto the surface, and used two cameras to measure how the laser pattern deformed as it moved over the canoe. This information was used to reconstruct the 3D shape of the canoe in real time on a computer screen. Rodgers did 20 separate scans, each taking 15 to 20 minutes.
The scanner's high resolution captured miniscule marks and textures not apparent to the naked eye, and software can be used to further analyze the surface by taking cross-sections and focusing on specific features.
Rodgers then used software to stitch the scans together to create a digital 3D model of the canoe.
“Now we have a really good three-dimensional scan of this object. You can see all the way down to the tool marks,” Rodgers said.
Skibo said that he may also ask Rodgers and his students to 3D-print a replica of the canoe to so he can investigate why it sunk. And one day, the scan may create life-sized replicas that visitors could sit in at the Wisconsin History Center.
“This canoe is a very complex shape, and it was created by hand,” he says. “So there was a person, an engineer, that built this 1,200 years ago. He or she was probably one of the original early ‘makers.’ To me, documenting that work is a great use for 3D scanning.”
Skibo says he’s now considering future scans of other fragile archived artifacts, as well as using drones to scan forests and fields in Wisconsin to uncover hidden effigy mounds and other historic sites. Rodgers also said that he would welcome future collaboration with the historical society and opportunities to involve engineering students in learning and using the technology.