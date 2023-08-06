3rd annual Strip Mall Carnival raises funds for Clean Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- Muskellounge and Sporting Club hosted the 3rd annual Strip Mall Carnival fundraiser for Clean Wisconsin on Sunday.
Community members were invited to enjoy a fun evening of raffles, games, specialty cocktails and a dunk tank featuring local celebrities.
The annual carnival raises money for Clean Wisconsin, an organization dedicated to protecting Wisconsin's air, water, and natural heritage.
Jacob Ahrens-Balwit, a strategic communications specialist at Clean Wisconsin, shared the importance of spreading awareness and raising funds for environmental restoration work.
"We've seen some diminishing of federal protections for our water," he said. "We're really in a position where we need to make a very quick transition to clean energy rights now."
Ahrens-Balwit and his team said the Strip Mall Carnival is a fun and engaging way to connect community members with information about clean energy solutions.