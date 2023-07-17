3rd-grader donates lemonade stand profits to DeForest Police Foundation

DEFOREST, Wis. (WKOW) -- A local third-grader donated her lemonade stand profits -- over $250 -- to the DeForest Police Foundation.
Taya Paulson and her brother Turner made the $255 donation in hopes that the department can start a K-9 unit one day.
The foundation is independent of the DeForest Police Department, but works closely with the chief.
Chief James Olson said the siblings' donation was selfless and brave.
"They are not only trying to help their police department but are also helping their community. They are truly an inspiration,” he said.
The estimated cost to start a K-9 unit is $100,000 and the start-up cost isn't funded by the budget, according to the foundation.