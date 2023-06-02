4 arrested during joint operation targeting vehicle thefts

DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) — On Thursday, law enforcement agencies across Dane County conducted a proactive traffic operation.
Dane County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said the operation specifically targets vehicle thefts and related crimes.
She said during the four-hour-long operation, there were several traffic stops and three pursuits. As a result of the operation, four people were arrested.
Schaffer said a 25-year-old from Sun Prairie is facing tentative charges of eluding and first-degree recklessly endangering safety.
A 21-year-old from Waunakee was arrested for second-degree recklessly endangering safety, fleeing an officer, a probation violation and bail jumping
A 17-year-old from Madison was arrested on first-degree recklessly endangering safety, fleeing an officer and resisting, carrying a concealed weapon and possessing THC.
A 46-year-old was arrested on several warrants.
Schaffer is reminding everyone to lock their homes, including their garages, and vehicles. She recommends removing valuables and keys from vehicles, even if they're parked in the driveway.