4 arrested following high-speed chase in Portage, suspects found in attic crawl space

PORTAGE (WKOW) — Four people were arrested following a chase and hit-and-run crash Monday evening, according to the Portage Police Department.
According to Captain Daniel Garrigan, around 6:45 p.m., a Portage police officer tried to stop a vehicle with an equipment violation in the area of Dewitt and E. Pleasant Street in Portage. As the officer was approaching the vehicle, it raced off in an attempt to escape.
Officers gave pursuit but called it off because of the suspect vehicle's "endangering speed and erratic driving."
After the pursuit was terminated, the suspect vehicle was reportedly involved in a hit-and-run crash in the 900 block of W. Carroll Street. Police also learned at this time that the vehicle was stolen from Chicago.
A short time later, witnesses saw the "heavily damaged" vehicle abandoned in the 100 block of E. Emmett Street, with three suspects exiting it and entering a nearby residence.
Police attempted to contact the occupants, eventually executing a search warrant and entering when the occupants didn't cooperate.
Four occupants were arrested, three of whom were found hiding in the attic crawl space. Those arrested were:
- Abraham J. Siegel, 39, of Portage
- Jane M. Gramza, 61, of Portage
- Pierre D. Toney, 31, of Madison
- Robert M. Pecina, 19, of Chicago
Police also seized several firearms, a variety of drugs and drug paraphernalia, money and a stolen vehicle.
Each individual is facing several felony charges and are expected to make appearances in Columbia County Circuit Court later this week.