4 arrested on 'myriad charges and warrants' after multi-agency chase

MADISON (WKOW) — Four people were arrested after a shooting on Madison's east side, according to the Madison Police Department.

MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said a caller reported someone shot at him from a vehicle while he was driving in the area of Acewood Boulevard and Goldfinch Drive around 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Madison police pursued the vehicle initially but let Monona police take over.

Madison police then deployed road spikes on southbound HWY 151, and five people ran away from the disabled vehicle.

Three suspects were quickly caught. An MPD drone spotted the fourth suspect in a wooded area, and Monona K-9 Jakko caught the suspect.

The fifth suspect is still at large.

Two guns, one of which was stolen, were found near the vehicle, which was also stolen.

The following suspects were arrested on "a myriad of charges and outstanding warrants" :

Marquon T. Webb, 19

Cecelia T. Goldsberry, 21

Keyonte M. Barksdale, 20

Tommy L. Nicks, 17

Investigation into this incident is ongoing.