4 hospitalized after rollover crash in rural Grant Co.

WATTERSTOWN (WKOW) — Four people were taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in rural Grant County Tuesday evening, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff Nate Dreckman said deputies responded to 17129 County Road T for a rollover crash in Watterstown around 9:10 p.m.
The truck's driver, a 22-year-old from Blue River Wisconsin, was traveling north on County Road T with his three juvenile passengers.
Dreckman said the driver was going around a curve when his vehicle "experienced a mechanical issue," causing him to lose control.
The vehicle went off the roadway, rolling "multiple times" before stopping on top of round bales in a nearby field.
One of the vehicles occupants were ejected in the crash, and all four occupants were taken to the Boscobel Gunderson Emergency Room for their injuries.
The driver was arrested at the hospital for operating with a restricted controlled substance 1st offense - causing injury. Dreckman said the driver will be issued further citations as a result of the crash.
The crash remains under further investigation.