4 hospitalized after 'weather related' crash in Sauk County

DELTON (WKOW) — Four people were taken to a hospital Saturday evening after a car hit pedestrians who were awaiting help from a previous crash in Sauk County.
Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister said dispatch got a report after 5 p.m. about a crash where two vehicles were in the median of US HWY 12, which is a divided highway in Delton. In the report, dispatchers learned several people were standing outside of the cars.
Meister reported five adults and two children standing in between the two vehicles in the median and said weather was a factor in the crash.
While a deputy tried to get the pedestrians into a squad car, Meister said a third vehicle traveling at 65 miles per hour lost control, entering the median and hitting several people.
Meister said there were "significant injuries," which caused four people to go to a hospital for medical treatment.
Meister said the driver of the third vehicle was cited due to the crash, which remains under investigation.
With snow headed our way soon, Meister urged motorists to drive with caution. He further explained that the safest place to be after a crash is in your car with your seatbelt on until emergency responders arrive.