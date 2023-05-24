4 hurt after semi, dump truck crash in rural Grant Co.

FENNIMORE, Wis. (WKOW) — Multiple people were hurt after a four-vehicle crash involving a dump truck and semi outside of Fennimore Tuesday, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff Nate Dreckman said deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of HWY 18 and Annaton Road east of Fennimore around 12:50 p.m.
He said a dump truck was traveling west on HWY 18, and the driver slowed to turn left onto Annaton Road. A Ford Fusion traveling behind the dump truck saw this and slowed — but a semi towing an empty grain trailer following both vehicles didn't see either slow.
The semi crashed into the Ford, pushing it into the dump truck before swerving into the side of the dump truck. The dump truck then entered oncoming traffic, where it was struck by an oncoming Buick.
After all the vehicles came to a stop, the semi blocked both lanes of traffic, with the Ford under the semi's trailer.
The roadway was closed for around two hours as emergency crews worked to clear the scene. The dump truck was driven from the scene and the remaining vehicles were towed.
The Ford driver was taken to a hospital for his injuries. The three other drivers were hurt in the crash, but they were not taken to a hospital.
Dreckman said the semi driver — identified as a 67-year-old Sauk City man — was cited for inattentive driving.
The crash remains under investigation by the Grant County Sheriff's Office.