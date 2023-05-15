4 hurt after truck crashes into buggy in Darlington

DARLINGTON, Wis. (WKOW) -- Four people were hurt after a truck crashed into a buggy in Darlington Sunday afternoon, according to the Darlington Police Department.
Chief Jason King said the crash happened on Main Street around 2:15 p.m.
King said a truck was going west on Ann Street when it failed to yield right-of-way to a southbound buggy on Main Street.
The truck crashed into the buggy and it overturned. King said the buggy's driver -- Daniel King, 41, of Darlington -- and his wife were taken to the hospital for their injuries. Two of their children were treated at the scene, and their third child was not hurt.
The truck driver -- who King identifies as Chris Byl, 66, of Darlington -- was also not hurt.