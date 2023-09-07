4 million borrowers enroll in Biden SAVE plan as student loan repayments resume this fall

MADISON (WKOW) -- September 1 marked the end of the pause on federal student loan repayments, meaning borrowers can expect interest to accrue on their current loan balances for the first time in 3 years. By October 1, borrowers are required to start paying those loans.
With the pause brought on by the COVID-19 Emergency Relief Plan coming to an end, many borrowers are questioning how they will tackle the added financial responsibility.
Before the payment pause, about a third of borrowers nationwide were delinquent on their federal loan payments, and more than 8 million had gone into default.
Many Americans waited to see if President Biden's debt cancellation policy would go into effect, but a US Supreme Court decision struck down the plan earlier this summer.
However, the Department of Education seeks other ways to provide relief through President Biden's SAVE plan. Since its inception, more than 4 million student loan borrowers have actively enrolled in the income-based repayment program, and 1.6 million borrowers not on an active repayment plan have submitted applications. In Wisconsin, 70,100 borrowers have enrolled in the program.
The student loan debt relief program is expected to delay penalties for late payments over the next 12 months beginning in October, and the Administration is forgiving loans for specific borrowers.
"People that we knew were eligible for loan forgiveness, more often than not, they weren't receiving it," said Under Secretary of Education for the Biden Administration, James Kvaal. "We're talking about people who have been making payments on their loans for decades. People who are in public service. People who have permanent disabilities. We've worked really hard to identify those folks, we fill out applications on their behalf."
Kvaal said the Administration has identified more than 3.4 million borrowers who have been denied relief due to errors in the administrative process whose loans will be forgiven.
Kvaal says under Biden's new SAVE plan, those who may be financially burdened will also benefit from that relief. "If you make less than about $15 an hour or more, if you support a family, you won't owe any payments at all," he said. "That's because we don't want student loans pushing people into poverty or coming before the necessities."
Lindsay Clark, Director of External Affairs for Savi, a Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions partner responsible for helping federal student loan borrowers prepare for repayment, says that the penalty delay could provide a safety net for borrowers struggling to make a payment.
"The administration actually announced a program called "Fresh Start" within the last year, and basically, the goal of this program is to bring borrowers in default back into good standing," Clark said. "Now normally, this process could take anywhere upwards of nine months, what's called rehabilitation on your loans."
Clark says borrowers needing to take advantage of the "Fresh Start" option can call their loan's collection agency to opt in. Clark also says that as borrowers are preparing for repayment, it is essential to know who your loan servicer is to ensure effective communication between both parties.
Borrowers interested in receiving more information regarding their federal loans can access it directly through the Department of Education's website.