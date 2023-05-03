4 minors, 1 adult arrested after stolen vehicle chase on Beltline

MADISON (WKOW) -- Five people are in custody after stealing a Kia and leading law enforcement on a chase Wednesday, according to the Dane County Sheriff's Office.
DCSO spokesperson Elise Schaffer said a deputy saw a stolen Kia Sportage traveling eastbound on the Beltline near Monona Drive.
Deputies tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver sped away before crashing into another vehicle near Buckeye Road.
The vehicle continued north on US 51 and became disabled on US 51 near HWY 30.
The suspects then ran away but were later taken into custody with the help of Madison and Monona police as well as the Wisconsin State Patrol.
Four juveniles were arrested along with a 17-year-old.
Schaffer said a 13-year-old girl was the one driving the stolen vehicle.
The 17-year-old was booked into the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of obstructing and operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent - passenger.
The minors were all taken to the Juvenile Reception Center.
No injuries were reported.
Under the provisions of 1995 Wisconsin Act 27, 17-year-olds alleged to have violated criminal law are subject to prosecution as adults, and juveniles under the age of 17 can be tried as adults when they are alleged to have committed certain serious crimes.