4 people displaced after fire in downtown Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) -- An electrical fire at a downtown apartment early Thursday left four people without a place to live, according to the Madison Fire Department.
Firefighters were called to a two-flat apartment on Bedford Street near W. Doty Street around 12:50 a.m. Someone in the home said flames and smoke could be seen coming from the bathroom.
Crew arrived and got the fire under control quickly, according to MFD.
The people who live there were displaced, including a dog and two kittens. But no one was hurt.
The Red Cross is helping those impacted by the fire during repairs.