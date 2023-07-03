 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR EASTERN, SOUTHERN, AND CENTRAL
WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone, beginning July 4th at 10 AM CDT and
lasting until July 4th at 11:00 PM CDT. This advisory affects
people living in the following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond
du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette,
Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan,
Walworth, Washington, Waukesha.

FOR SHEBOYGAN, OZAUKEE, MILWAUKEE, RACINE, AND KENOSHA COUNTIES:
The air quality index FOR OZONE is expected to reach the
UNHEALTHY level. This air quality index level is considered
UNHEALTHY FOR EVERYONE. Sensitive groups should AVOID prolonged
or heavy exertion and everyone else should reduce prolonged or
heavy outdoor exertion.

FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE ADVISORY AREA:
The air quality index FOR OZONE is expected to reach the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with lung disease
(such as asthma), children, older adults, and people who are
active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

4 people killed and 2 children injured in Philadelphia shooting, police say

Police gathered Monday night at a shooting scene in southwestern Philadelphia.

 KYW

(CNN) — Four people were killed and two minors – ages 2 and 13 – were injured in a shooting Monday evening in southwestern Philadelphia, police said.

Two people are in custody, including a primary suspect and someone suspected of returning fire in a shooting that spanned several blocks in or around the Kingsessing neighborhood, police said at a news conference.

The primary suspect had an AR-style rifle, a handgun, a bulletproof vest, multiple ammunition magazines in the vest, and a scanner when he was apprehended, police said.

Three of the four killed ranged in age from 20 to 59, police said. The age of the fourth wasn’t immediately available.

Investigators don’t immediately know what led to the shooting, police said.

Earlier, police said eight people had been injured.

At least 339 mass shootings have happened in the US so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive. The archive, like CNN, defines a mass shooting as one in which four or more people are shot, not including the shooter.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

