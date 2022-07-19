4 teens arrested after attempting to steal car near West Towne Mall Saturday

MADISON (WKOW) — Four teens were arrested Saturday for attempting to steal a car, according to Madison Police Department.
MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were dispatched to Gammon Road near Mineral Point Road around 8:35 p.m. after a woman called police when she noticed the break-in happening.
The teens were seen walking away from the car when the first officer arrived. All were arrested in locations around the West Towne Mall.
Fryer said the car "showed signs of a forced entry and a dismantled steering column."
The teens, identified as two 16-year-old boys, a 13-year-old boy and a 15 year old boy, were arrested and taken to the Juvenile Detention Center on various charges.