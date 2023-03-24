4 teens arrested after running from crashed stolen car in Madison

 Skip to main content
MADISON (WKOW) — Four teenagers are facing charges after running from a crashed stolen car on Madison's west side. 

Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were called to an apartment on Gammon Lane around 4:40 p.m. Thursday for a report of a suspicious vehicle. 

Fryer said the vehicle, which was stolen from Cross Plains earlier in the week, left the apartment complex and crashed into a tree near Moraine View. After the crash, five people ran. Fryer said four of them were taken into custody nearby — and all of them are teenagers. She reports authorities found a loaded gun inside the vehicle. 

Fryer reports the teens were arrested for the following: 

  • A 14-year-old male was arrested for resisting arrest, operating a motor vehicle without consent (party to a crime), and possessing burglarious tools. 
  • A 15-year-old male was arrested for resisting arrest, operating a motor vehicle without consent (party to a crime), and for being in adjudicated delinquent in possession of a firearm. 
  • A 15-year-old male as arrested for resisting arrest, obstructing, unauthorized use of identifying documents, operating a motor vehicle without consent (party to a crime) and criminal trespass. 
  • Maurice J. Morris, 17, was arrested for resisting arrest and operating a motor vehicle without consent (party to a crime). 

Morris was taken to the Dane County Jail while the other three were taken to the Juvenile Reception Center. 

Fryer said the investigation continues. 

