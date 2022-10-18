4 teens arrested for attempting to steal bike, Kia on Madison's west side

MADISON (WKOW) — Four teens were arrested after Madison police say they were found trying to steal a bike and a Kia on Madison's west side Monday evening.
MPD spokesperson Hunter Lisko said officers were dispatched to Raymond Road near Whitney Way around 10:30 p.m. for report of a burglary in progress.
Officers set up a perimeter around the building, and as they approached, they could hear people moving around in the underground parking garage.
As the officers were about to go inside, Lisko said the four suspects opened the door to leave. They tried to run away, but officers quickly caught them.
Lisko said they were trying to steal a bicycle and a Kia parked in the garage.
Lisko reported that the first suspect is a 14-year-old boy. Lisko said the teen was arrested for burglary, possession of a facsimile firearm, party to a crime (PTAC) of attempted operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent (OMVWOC) and resisting arrest.
The second and third suspects are also 14-year-old boys. Lisko said the second was arrested for burglary, PTAC attempted OMVWOC and possession of burglary tools. He said the third was arrested for burglary, PTAC attempted OMVWOC, resisting arrest and tampering with an ankle monitor.
Lisko said the fourth and final suspect is a 13-year-old boy. He was arrested for burglary, PTAC attempted OMVWOC, resisting arrest and obstructing.
All four teens were taken to the Juvenile Reception Center, and Lisko said additional follow-up on this incident is being done at this time.