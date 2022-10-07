4 vehicles broken into, 1 stolen on Madison's far east side

 Skip to main content
MADISON (WKOW) — Several cars were broken into, and one was stolen on the far east side of Madison Friday morning, according to the Madison Police Department (MPD).

MPD officer Ryan Kimberley said in a release that officers responded to the 2500 and 2700 blocks of Crossroads Drive around 8 a.m. for a stolen car and four damaged vehicles. 

In the 2700 block of Crossroads Drive, Kimberley said someone from out of town called the police saying their car was stolen. He said the victim's car was locked, the victim had the car's keys, and there were no signs of forced entry. 

Kimberley said there were two different vehicles with broken windows in the same area. The victims stated nothing was taken from their vehicles.

In the area of the 2500 block of Crossroads Dr., two more vehicles had broken windows. Kimberley stated the victims in this area also reported that nothing was taken.

If you have any information regarding any of these incidents, contact the Madison Police Department at 255-2345. You can remain anonymous and contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014 or on the web at p3tips.com.