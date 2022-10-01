4-year-old dead after being hit by vehicle in Beloit

BELOIT (WKOW) -- A 4-year-old is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Beloit Saturday morning, according to the City of Beloit Police Department.
Beloit police said in a Facebook post that it happened in the sports complex in the area of Prairie Avenue and E. Security Road at 9:40 a.m.
The child was taken to the hospital, and at 1:45 p.m. Beloit police said the crash was fatal.
Police said everyone involved is cooperating with the investigation and that speed and alcohol were not factors in the crash.
"Please keep everyone in your thoughts and prayers, especially the child's family," the police department said in closing.
Investigation into this incident is ongoing.