4-year-old dies after being hit by vehicle in rural Columbia Co.

MARCELLON (WKOW) — A four-year-old was hit by a vehicle and killed in Marcellon Wednesday evening, according to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.
In a Facebook post, Captain Todd Horn states that dispatch received a call around 5:10 p.m. that said a four-year-old had been struck by a car on Haynes Road near Marcellon.
Horn said the child jumped from a farm wagon onto the road and then was hit by a passing vehicle.
Horn said Emergency services were immediately dispatched, and first responders tried to save the child's life but were unsuccessful.
The vehicle's driver is a 47-year-old Pardeeville woman, and Horn said she was cooperative with investigators.
"This is a very tragic and traumatic accident and an extremely emotional time for family, friends, and the first responders who tried to save the child’s life. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends that are mourning," Horn said.