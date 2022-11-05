40th annual Herb Fair held at Olbrich Gardens

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Herb Society hosted its 40th annual Herb Fair at Olbrich Gardens Saturday.
Joice Pohl, president of the Madison Herb Society, said the group helped plant the herb garden at Olbrich years ago, and they've been working to teach the community about the many benefits of herbs through events like the fair ever since.
"We do try to educate people about herbs and their uses, whether it's culinary or medicinal art or craft uses," Pohl said.
The theme of this year's fair was "Easy Herbs for Everyone."
Twenty-two vendors showcased herbal products ranging from teas and spice blends to body care and baked goods. Several speakers also gave presentations on the history and use of herbs.
"We have sold a lot of our signature blends, our Wisconsin herb blends and pizza blends," Pohl said.
During the pandemic, Pohl says the Madison Herb Society was forced to host their fair virtually, which they are proud they were able to accomplish, but they are very happy to have it back.
"It's fun. It's a lot of work, but it's fun to meet with people and see people that maybe we only see once a year," Pohl said.
Head to the Madison Herb Society's website to learn more.