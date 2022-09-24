44th annual Monroe Street Festival brings visibility to local businesses

MADISON (WKOW) -- Visibility is huge for local businesses, and on Saturday, the ones on Monroe Street in Madison got a lot.
The 44th annual Monroe Street Festival drew residents and tourists to the area to check out sidewalk sales, food specials and entertainment.
Joanne Berg, the owner of Mystery and Me Bookstore, said she loves introducing people to her business and celebrating neighboring businesses.
"I think that getting more people familiar with Monroe Street, you know getting people down here, is what it's important," Berg said. "It's really a lively street. We'd love to see new people down here."
Next month, there will be a trick or treating event on Monroe Street.