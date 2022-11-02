45th Assembly race could decide if GOP wins veto-proof supermajority

EVANSVILLE (WKOW) -- As he knocked on doors Wednesday, Jeff Klett knew there was a good chance he'd come across people who disagree with him. That's exactly what happened when he got to John Rasmussen's house.
Klett, the Republican nominee in Wisconsin's 45th Assembly district, said education is his top priority. Rasmussen, who's on the Evansville school board, voiced his displeasure with Klett's support for expanding private school vouchers.
"It's taking away money from the public schools to fund the rich people that can afford to send their kids to private schools," Rasmussen said.
Klett listened, then explained his position in favor of removing income limits. Klett, a longtime employee benefits manager, has also served as the Beloit school board president.
Republicans in the legislature passed a bill earlier this year that would've removed income limits on private school vouchers, but Democratic Gov. Tony Evers vetoed it.
"I believe that the money should follow the child," Klett said. "We all pay taxes, and if a child is in a school that's low-performing, and it's best for the child to go somewhere else and it happens to be a private school in the community, I think, because they pay taxes, they have the right to do that."
If Klett wins, it could help tip Republicans toward being able to enact such a change regardless of who's in the governor's office. Should Republicans pick up five seats in the Assembly, and one in the state Senate, they'll reach a two-thirds veto-proof supermajority.
Projections from CNalysis give the GOP a 49% chance of winning that supermajority. It ranks the 45th district race as one of the four most competitive, tilting toward Democratic candidate Clinton Anderson.
The seat is open as incumbent Rep. Mark Spreitzer (D-Beloit) is running for state Senate. Anderson, a member of the Beloit City Council, said his top legislative priority would be working to increase funding for local governments and give them more control over how they generate revenue.
"Beloit and Brodhead have very different issues," Anderson said. "And right now, we're pigeon-holing them all into one thing, so I want to make sure we can give them some flexibility to do what's best for their community."
Anderson, who was knocking on doors in Brodhead Wednesday, said he believes his background, having worked with at-risk youth and in a shelter for domestic violence victims, gives him the temperament and understanding to bring positive change in a body where's almost certain to be serving in the minority party.
Thanks to a combination of progressives clustering in cities, and Republicans' extreme gerrymandering of the district maps, Democrats are all but certain to be out of power in the legislature for the next decade, barring a massive wave election.
"I saw people that were at the lowest of the low," Anderson said. "They were struggling, they've got unique needs and challenges, and I feel like, unfortunately, government is letting them fall through the cracks, so I want to go there and give them a hand up."
Klett said, if he were elected, he'd use his experience in employee benefits to help come up with incentives to help different businesses attract different sets of workers.
He added he'd like to serve on the education committee and would make it a priority to collect feedback from teachers about what is and is not working amid Wisconsin's sliding test score results.
As for whether he appreciated the possibility his victory could give Republicans a supermajority, Klett said it wasn't on his radar.
"[Serving is] not to represent the party, it's to represent the people that voted me into office," Klett said "So, whether it's a supermajority or not, the job of an elected official is to represent the people that voted you in."
45th candidates on other key issues
ANDERSON ON CRITICISM OF GOV. EVERS' HANDLING OF THE PAROLE COMMISSION: "I think [Republicans are] just making a political issue out of it, really. When I hear people talk about crime, I ask them, 'do you feel safe in your neighborhood?' The answer is yes, so while crime is an issue, I think people really hearing the media around it and getting scared."
KLETT ON WHETHER HE'D SUPPORT WISCONSIN'S 1849 ABORTION BAN: "I think if there's rape or incest, I think you make an exception there. My wife and I, we lost our oldest child at nine months, and when you hold a dead baby in your hands, you get a different perception of what life and death is."
Wisconsin's abortion ban only makes exceptions for cases where a mother's life is at risk. Klett added he's pro-life, overall. When his wife, Kristi, was pregnant with their third child, a test indicated she had a serious mental development problem. Klett said, instead of an abortion, they opted for a second test, which revealed no issue.
"If we'd have jumped off and that abortion, because the baby might've had a mental condition, we wouldn't have our youngest child and two granddaughters," he said.
ANDERSON ON WHETHER 'DEMOCRACY IS ON THE BALLOT': "I think that's something that I think a lot of us that are policy wonks or political nerds really care about."
Anderson said, while elections laws are an important issue, it's not something people bring up when he knocks on doors. To address polarization and mistrust, he said ending partisan gerrymandering and pursuing ranked-choice voting were the solutions he'd want to pursue.
KLETT ON GUN LAWS: "I'm in support of registration of guns, and making sure who's buying a gun, and do they qualify for a gun."
Klett said while he supported expanded background checks on gun sales, he believed the most important solution for preventing violent crime was ensuring repeat violent offenders remain locked up for a sufficient amount of time.
"I think we have to make sure that the DAs understand that there's a penalty for a crime, and make sure we impose the right sentence."