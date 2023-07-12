46th annual Maxwell Street Days doles out deals, special events

MADISON (WKOW) -- Anyone stopping by State Street in downtown Madison from Thursday to Sunday will be able to catch a good bargain.
The 46th annual Maxwell Street Days summer sidewalk sale is back for another weekend of deep discounts and great entertainment.
"It's the six blocks between the Capitol Square and the University of Madison," said Elizabeth Ganser, the president of Fontana Sports. "It helps us to move through product that can otherwise be hard to get rid of. We get a lot more people shopping and looking for deals, we're able to move out more products."
The event always takes place on the third weekend in July. This year, it will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on July 13th, 14th, and 15th. It goes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 16th.
“We always enjoy connecting with the community as we showcase our unique offerings at reduced prices for this outdoor annual event," said Amy Moore, owner of Little Luxuries. "It’s also a great way for us to highlight our historical downtown shopping district."
State Street will be closed to bus and bike traffic during the sale event.
The event also features live music and other entertainment. There's more information on the Madison Downtown Business Improvement District's website.