49-year-old man shot in the chest in Kenosha

KENOSHA (WKOW) — Kenosha Police Department is investigating a shooting on the 6100 block of 24th Avenue.
According to Sergeant Jeffery Galley, officers responded to the shooting around 8 p.m.
Originally, officers first found an unoccupied car struck by gunfire; they then located the 49-year-old victim in a nearby house with a gunshot wound to the chest.
The victim was transported to a hospital and underwent surgery. He is in stable condition and is expected to be okay.
The shooting investigation is "open and active," but no one is in custody.
Galley says investigators will look into this shooting in connection with a July 4th shooting that injured four and killed one, but warns "it is too early to come to any conclusion about the two incidents being related."
If you know anything about this shooting, you are asked to contact the Kenosha Police Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203.