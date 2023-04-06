$4M CDC grant used to train, support healthcare workers in central Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) — Healthcare providers in central Wisconsin are getting a huge boost to address health disparities in the state thanks to a $4 million grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC awarded the funds to the Population Health Institute at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health (UW). The institute is using the funds for two things: to support an online training center that supports 67 entities across the country and to train and support Wisconsin community health workers.
One of these workers is Hmongshee Khang, who works in Wisconsin Rapids. UW stated in a release she was on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, focusing on an equitable response to reduce the spread.
For example, the CDC and Department of Health Services report that some communities — such as those in rural areas, the elderly and people of color — had more hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 than white communities.
Khang said the disparities in care are because of things like low income and lack of insurance.
“In some cases, there is a language barrier, in addition to the fact that they are not familiar with the health care system generally,” Khang said.
Khang said she often meets with people at the local YMCA or community centers to help them navigate the health care system, and she helped manage several community vaccine clinics during the pandemic.
Now, thanks to the CDC funding, a new program called Envision is launching to give training and help to state, tribal and local health departments. One way the program will offer training is through webinars and giving a space for workers to share ideas, run workshops and learn together.
Sherri Ohly, a program manager at UW and the co-director of Envision, said it will help plan long-term funding for these care providers.
“While this program may have been initiated to address the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, it could have a much bigger impact on community health workers in the future,” she said. “We want to grow the workforce and continue to address health disparities and underlying risk factors, like chronic disease prevention and control and social determinates of health, long after the pandemic is over.”
Khang is also a training coordinator with Envision and helps train other community health workers in Wood County and nationwide.
Khang said Envision's training is essential to creating a strong community health worker workforce.
“With effective community health workers, we can make a difference in the lives of the people we serve, and this training makes us the best we can be to help raise the collective well-being of our communities,” Khang said. “It also teaches the tools community health workers need for long-term sustainability as a valued part of the health care system.”