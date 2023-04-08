5 Brothers take the first Badger Honor Flight of the year

MADISON (WKOW) -- The first Badger Honor Flight of the year took off early Saturday morning with 89 World War II, Vietnam and Korean War vets.
It's not unusual for vets on these flights to know each other. Honor Flight volunteer Steve Bartlett says veterans encouraging one another to make the trek to Washington D.C. is how the organization has gotten many on board.
But Saturday's flight had a special group of five. The Statz brothers, who served in Vietnam and Korea, were able to take this trip together. Brother Elmer Statz, who was not on board, says service has always been a huge part of their family.
"It's meant a lot, we're all very proud of them," he said. "There were 12 boys in our family and two girls. Eight of the boys served, seven in the army and one in the Marine Corps."
Badger Honor Flight has been operating since 2010. The organization took one year off for COVID-19, but Saturday it reached the milestone of serving 4,000 veterans.
"It just it points to all of the wonderful volunteers we have to be able to have that happen in that short period of time," Bartlett said. "But to hit that milestone was pretty big today for all of our volunteers on the program as a whole."
Bartlett says Badger Honor Flight is on track to honor 4,500 veterans by the end of the year.