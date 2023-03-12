5 cars stolen in Fitchburg days after Madison pursues legal action against Hyundai, Kia

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- This weekend, five cars were stolen in Fitchburg's north police district. All were Hyundais or Kias. This comes just days after Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and the Madison Common Council voted unanimously to file a lawsuit against the car companies.
Fitchburg police say all the cars were taken from Leopold Way, Pike Drive and Whispering Pines Way. Hyundais and Kias have an unfortunate track record of being easily stolen. Mayor Rhodes-Conway says more than half of the cars stolen in Madison last summer were of these makes.
"It's shocking, but perhaps not surprising given that they have a unique security vulnerability that makes them really easy to steal without a key," Rhodes-Conway said.
Fitchburg police say they can't release many more details because this is still an active investigation. They can confirm four out of the five cars have been found.
They say vulnerable models were made between 2020 and 2021 with a keyed ignition. If you have information that may be valuable to this case, reach out to Fitchburg Police.