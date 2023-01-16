5 displaced after bathroom exhaust fan causes fire in Sun Prairie townhouse

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) — A neighbor's quick thinking limited the damage to a Sun Prairie townhouse after an attic fire.
Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue Company Assistant Chief Bill Sullivan said they responded to a reported fire at a six-unit townhouse on Schiller Street Sunday.
The caller explained they could smell smoke but didn't see any smoke or fire in their unit. First responders saw "light smoke" on the building's roofline.
After alerting other tenants and accessing units looking for fire, firefighters found the fire in the attic. The crews removed the ceilings of two units to extinguish the fire.
Sullivan said damage to electrical systems made two units "uninhabitable." The Red Cross is assisting the five people displaced, and their pets.
No one was home in the unit where the fire started, and Sullivan credits the neighbor's actions for limiting the damage to the building.
Sullivan said the fire was unintentional "due to electrical issues around a bathroom exhaust fan."
The damage estimate is currently at $100,000.