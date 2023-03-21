 Skip to main content
5 hurt, 1 dead in overnight mass shooting in Milwaukee

  • Updated
Milwaukee mass shooting
CNN

MILWAUKEE (WKOW/WISN) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a mass shooting late Monday night that left five women hurt and a teenage boy dead. 

According to police, the shooting happened at 11:25 p.m. near North 14th Street and West Concordia Avenue. 

Police told our Milwaukee affiliate, WISN, a 15-year-old boy died on scene. Five women ranging in age from 18 to 22 were taken to local hospitals and they are all expected to survive.

As of 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, police are still investigating what led up to the shooting and who the suspect or suspects are. 

If you have information that could help police, call (414) 935-7360.

