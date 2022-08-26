5 people hurt in Racine shooting

RACINE (WKOW) -- Racine police are investigating a mass shooting that left five people hurt.
It happened near State and Prospect Streets near downtown Racine.
Of the five people shot, four were men and one was a woman.
Three of the victims were taken to a Milwaukee hospital.
Neighbors say they've seen a steady increase in violence around there.
A witness near the scene told our Milwaukee affiliate she saw a person shooting from a vehicle that sped off afterward.
So far, no arrests have been made.