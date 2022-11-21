5 southern Wisconsin construction projects that could impact your Thanksgiving travels

MADISON (WKOW) — While traveling during Thanksgiving week, Wisconsin drivers are likely to come across construction zones that could delay their travels.
That's why the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is telling drivers to plan ahead for heavy traffic on key roadways.
“Whether you are traveling near or far this holiday weekend, please buckle up, drive sober, watch out for deer and follow posted speed limits,” WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson said. “Those responsible decisions can prevent crashes and help ensure a safe and enjoyable Thanksgiving for everyone.”
In southern Wisconsin, WisDOT warns of five projects on well-traveled highways:
- Columbia County: Construction at the I-39/90/94 and WIS 60 interchange near Arlington and Lodi. I-39/90/94 remains open to three lanes in each direction.
- Juneau County: I-90/94 is open to two lanes in each direction on temporary roadway and bridge structures at the WIS 82 interchange in Mauston.
- Milwaukee and Ozaukee counties: Work on I-43 between Capitol Drive and WIS 60. Expect lane closures and speed limit reductions in certain segments. The ramps at Hampton Avenue and County Line Road remain closed.
- Milwaukee County: Traffic shift on I-41/US 45 (Zoo Interchange North Leg Project) between Watertown Plank Road and North Avenue. Exit ramps at North Avenue and Mayfair Road remain closed. Holiday shopping traffic is encouraged to access Mayfair Road from either Burleigh Street or Watertown Plank Road.
- Portage County: US 10/WIS 66 is reduced to a single lane in each direction at I-39. The I-39 northbound exit ramp to US 10 east is closed and detoured via I-39 and WIS 66/Stanley Street. The I-39 southbound to westbound WIS 66 turn lane is closed and detoured via I-39 and County HH. The westbound US 10 to I-39 southbound left turn lane is closed and detoured via I-39 and WIS 66/Stanley Street. The eastbound US 10/WIS 66 to I-39 northbound left turn lane is closed and detoured via I-39 and County HH.
WisDOT expects the peak travel periods to be between noon and 8 p.m. Wednesday and Sunday.