5 teens arrested after stealing vehicle from Sun Prairie

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police officers arrested five teenagers who stole a car Monday morning.
Spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said the vehicle was abandoned in the middle of East Washington Avenue at Thierer Road around 6 a.m.
Fryer said the teens were trying to leave the area in a ride share vehicle when officers found them.
Fryer said the teens -- four of whom were 15 and and the fifth was 17 -- gave fake names to officers. One 15-year-old boy tried to run away from officers while he was handcuffed, but officers quickly caught him.
Fryer said this teen was the one who was driving the stolen vehicle. He also had a loaded gun in his backpack.
He was arrested for operating a vehicle without owner's consent - driver, carrying a concealed weapon, possessing a firearm as a minor, escape and obstruction.
Another 15-year-old boy was tentatively charged with operating a vehicle without owner's consent - passenger and obstruction. The two remaining teens, a boy and a girl, were tentatively charged with operating a vehicle without owner's consent - passenger and obstruction.
They were all taken to the Juvenile Reception Center.
Dream Gipson, 17, was arrested for operating a vehicle without owner's consent - passenger and taken to the Dane County Jail.
The vehicle was stolen from Sun Prairie.
Investigation into this incident is ongoing.