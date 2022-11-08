5 things a clerk says you should know before casting your vote

MADISON (WKOW) — Polls are open across Wisconsin until 8 p.m.

Voters often have questions ahead of and on Election Day, which is why the Madison Clerk's Office put together a list of five things voters should know before casting their votes and the polls or absentee.

1. Your polling place may have changed

Polling places have changed since the last time you voted, even if it was in the last election. You can ensure you're going to the right place by going to MyVote Wisconsin and searching for your polling place using your address.

2. The address on your voting place doesn't matter

When voting, officials want to verify your identity, not check your address. All you need is an acceptable for of ID to vote. Some of the forms of ID that work are a Wisconsin driver license, a photo ID card issued by the Department of Transportation, passport or military ID. A full list acceptable ID's can be found at the Bring It to the Ballot website.

3. You can register to vote at the polls

Even though voters can't register to vote in the three days before the election, they can on the day of. Whether you're registering for the first time or updating your registration, officials need proof of residence. Accepted documents include a utility bill, bank statement, an ID card or paycheck. The Wisconsin Department of Registration has a full list of what documents can prove your residency.

4. Absentee ballots must be returned by Election Day

If you haven't mailed in your absentee ballot already, it has to be turned in at your polling place in order for it to be counted. For those in a central count community, they have to be returned to the clerk's office or the central count facility.

5. You can see sample ballots before going to your polling place

On ballots in southern Wisconsin, voters will see federal, state and county races, along with referendum questions. You can prepare yourself before casting your vote by taking a look at your sample ballot at MyVote Wisconsin's What's On My Ballot webpage.