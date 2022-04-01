5-year-old girl donates pet food to Madison shelters for birthday

MADISON (WKOW) -- We could all take a lesson from a local 5-year-old on her birthday.
Monae Lust's big day was Friday and she had only one request.
Instead of getting gifts, she wanted to collect pet food donations to give to local shelters.
After a social media push from her mom, they brought in close to $1,300 worth of donations.
"We've been listening to Chicken Soup for the Children's Soul lately and I think it was the part about giving that inspired her," said Monae's mom, Julia.
Monae dropped off the pet food Friday to WisCares, the Dane County Humane Society and Shelter From the Storm.