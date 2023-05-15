5 years after fire, Milwaukee church unable to complete restoration

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Members of a Milwaukee congregation are asking for help to rebuild their church.
A fire destroyed Trinity Evangelical Lutheran five years ago.
The church is being restored.
They've held services in the building's undercroft during the renovations.
But now, the congregation needs to raise another $1 million to finish the work.
"We need all-hands-on-deck to get back upstairs," Reverend M. Douglas Peters told our affiliate WISN. "The congregation and our efforts have raised a million and we need one more. That will allow us to move back upstairs to have service."
The reverend says the complete restoration of the church will cost $5 million.
$2 million of that would cover a new organ.