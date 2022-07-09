50 kilometer walk kicks off week-long effort to support Boys & Girls Club of Dane County

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Boys and Girls Club of Dane County looked to the future Saturday as it hosted a 50 kilometer walk to raise money for and awareness about the organization's services.
"This was originally going to be a 'Bike for Boys and Girls Club' campaign to raise money, and then we decided, you know, not everybody bikes, let's do something a little different. How about 'Move for Boys and Girls Club,' Steve Wahayland, Chair of Sustain Dane and a walk participant, said.
The walk included a one-mile Black History Tour in Downtown Madison -- with stops at the Wisconsin State Capitol and the Forest Hill Cemetery.
Walkers also visited each Boys and Girls Club site in the county.
"Things in life aren't easy, and I think part of this walk is to show that, you know, hard things can be done," Vic Villacrez, Chair of Mundo Esperanza and a walk participant, said.
The walk kicked off a week-long fundraiser for the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County.
On July 16, the organization will hold 25- and 50-mile bike rides, a 5k run and a celebration with live music. More information about that can be found here.
The organization hopes to raise $700,000 to continue supporting youth ages 2.5 to 24 in Dane County.